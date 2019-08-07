Editor:
Who owns the property at the underpass entering Goliad from the south on Highway 183, alternate 77, just before you cross Fannin Street? It has been the most unkempt and neglected site to be seen.
So I ask again who owns it? The city of Goliad, or the county of Goliad, or the Texas Highway Department or the railroad commission? Why aren’t they required to clean it up? It could be a beautiful entrance to Goliad.
William Zermeno, Goliad
Editor’s note: the ownership was covered in a page-one story Oct. 11, 2018.