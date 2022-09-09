The Earth is immersed in a thin cloud of cosmic dust. This not the same as the Saharan dust which occasionally gets blown by the wind from Africa. That dust is not very high, only 5,000 to 10,000 feet up in the stratosphere and actually larger in diameter than cosmic dust.
Cosmic dust has many sources, most within our solar system. A small part of the cosmic dust around Earth comes from outer space. This dust has its origin in the supernova explosions from dying stars.
Some of our cosmic dust comes from collisions between asteroids in our asteroid belt. Some of it comes from the debris of comets.
Although cosmic dust is exceedingly small, smaller than the width of a hair, we can actually see the cosmic dust on a dark moonless night in a phenomenon known as zodiacal light.
This is the light that appears in the sky just after sunset or early just before sunrise. Then it is called false dawn.
According to Alexander von Humboldt, ancient people in Mesoamerica were aware of zodiacal light before 1500 AD.
Cosmic dust is of interest to astronomers, but of more interest to the common person are asteroids. Asteroids are large solid bodies left over from the formation of the solar system.
Many asteroids exist in a diffuse band of rocky boulders in the asteroid belt. When shown on TV, these asteroids are shown as being very close to each other when they are actually far apart.
Asteroids entered our consciousness when we learned about the large asteroid that impacted Earth near Yucatan 66 million years ago and caused the extinction of the dinosaurs.
That asteroid was about six miles wide and produced a crater 100 miles wide. The earth has been hit numerous times by smaller asteroids.
Earth scientists have been locating and plotting the path of other nearby asteroids circulating in the asteroid belt. None of these seem to pose a threat to the Earth.
Cosmic dust does not pose a threat to the Earth, although it is closer than the asteroid belt.
As Earth orbits the sun, it must travel through a diffuse cosmic dust cloud which deposits thousands of tons of invisible cosmic dust debris on Earth’s surface.
This cloud has a density of only one dust particle in a million yards of volume.
Although these cosmic dust particles are very small, they can be caught on filters carried by the Stardust spacecraft.
Microscopic examination of the cosmic dust particles shows them to be very jagged particles composed of minerals and some organic compounds.
The presence of organic compounds in meteors and cosmic dust that has impacted Earth is being studied as the source of life on Earth.
Besides the study of cosmic dust itself, both the United States and Japan have been successful in landing a probe on two asteroids and bringing rock samples back to Earth.
Japan went first in landing a space probe in 2018 on a moving asteroid named Ryugu, which from a distance looked like a baked potato. The sample probe then began a six-year return journey to land in the Australian Outback.
In 2020, NASA completed a 100-million-mile journey to another asteroid named Bennu. I do not know where they get these names.
This space probe has actually been in orbit around Bennu for two years while NASA looked for a place to land and sample on the acorn-shaped asteroid.
They finally found a sandy flat spot on Bennu’s north pole. Bennu’s samples are still on their way back to Earth.
All of the asteroids are residues from 4.6 billion years ago when our solar system was just forming. Then a rotating mass of gas and dust was just collapsing to form the sun, the Earth and the other planets.
All of the asteroids and cosmic dust were formed by the supernova of exploding stars.
Someone once said that we (humans) are just “stardust.” They were right.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of “Texas Gulf Coast Stories,” “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier” and “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub.”