Orange Poppyseed Cake is Bil approved

I’ve been remiss lately on keeping Bil supplied with goodies to satisfy his sweet tooth. My tastebuds have changed from wanting all things sweet to now wanting all things salty, so making desserts is no longer high on my list of things to do.
So, while Bil was away from the house serving as honor guard at a funeral with the American Legion one morning, I threw together this Orange Poppyseed Cake, all the while not being sure if he would eat anything orange flavored or anything with poppyseeds.
I like them both, so into the batter they went. An icing is totally optional with this “not too sweet” cake, but since I love orange marmalade so much, I thought it would be a good addition. Bil later gave the cake a favorable review.
Orange Poppyseed Cake
• 1 1/2 sticks butter
• 1 cup sugar
• 3 eggs
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 1 tsp. orange flavoring (optional)
• 3 Tbsp. Solo canned poppyseed filling
• 2 1/2 cups flour
• 2 tsp. baking powder
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/2 cup orange juice
• 1/2 cup whole milk
Set out the butter, eggs, orange juice and milk about a half hour before making the cake batter so all the ingredients can come to room temperature before using.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an angel food cake pan or a Bundt cake pan with an oil/flour spray. Set aside.
Using an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, along with the flavorings. Then add in the poppyseed filling.
Stir together the flour, baking powder and salt. Add alternately to the batter with the orange juice and milk.
Pour batter into the prepared pan and smooth out the top. Bake for 50-55 minutes. Check at the 45-minute mark, and if the edges are too brown, lay a piece of aluminum foil over the cake pan for the remainder of the baking time.
Remove from oven and let the cake cool in the pan for about five minutes before inverting onto a heat-proof plate. When cool, pour on the icing if using.
Orange Marmalade Icing
• 2 cups powdered sugar
• 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract
• 2 Tbsp. very soft butter
• 1/4 to 1/3 cup orange marmalade
• pinch of salt
• half & half and orange juice to thin
Put all the ingredients into a small bowl and whisk together with a bit each of milk and orange juice to thin to a consistency that can be poured onto the cake.
Cook’s Notes: You can make this with fresh-squeezed orange juice and put some of orange zest in the batter instead of orange flavoring to make it even more “orangey”, if you’d like. I was just using up the last little bit of orange juice from the carton.
If you don’t want to buy the poppyseed filling, just soak 1/3 cup of dry poppyseeds in the milk for about a half hour then add it all to the batter.