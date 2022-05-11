The Goliad Tigers concluded their District 29-3A schedule on April 26 in Goliad with a 3-2 loss to the Odem Owls.
The Tigers pulled within 3-2 in the bottom of the seventh inning on Barrett Garcia’s two-out RBI single.
But Odem pitcher Kyle Castaneda got Aden Barrientez out on a comeback grounder to the mound to end the game.
Garcia went 2 for 3 with one RBI.
Three Goliad pitchers combined to allow only four hits.
Starter Phin Wallek struck out six over four innings.
Goliad 11, Skidmore-Tynan 1
Colby Rosenquest threw a one-hitter in leading the Goliad Tigers to an 11-1 District 29-3A victory over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on April 22 in Goliad.
Rosenquest struck out 12 and walked just one batter in the five-inning contest called due to the mercy rule.
Jessie Martinez went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and three RBIs.
Donny Garcia was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI and Andrew Alonzo went 2 for 3.
•cslavik@mysoutex.com•