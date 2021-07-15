‘Pastor Gil’ gets Goliad opportunity

Pastor Gil Paredez and his wife, Diana, now call Goliad home after Paredez assumed the position of pastor of the First United Methodist Church in late June.
The couple, who will celebrate 33 years of marriage on Thursday, July 8, have two adult sons, Rolando and Gilbert II and two grandchildren.
Pastor Gil, as he prefers to be called, is a Local Licensed Pastor, who has been in the field of ministry since 2013.
The process leading Paredez to ministry began when he noticed a change in himself one day. He no longer wanted to do the things he used to do. He said he just felt different.
And while attending his home church, the Valley Praise United Methodist Church, in Harlingen he realized what his life’s calling was.
Pastor Gil and his wife moved to San Antonio when he received his first appointment at El Divino Salvador United Methodist Church followed by an appointment at the Shepherd’s Gate UMC, also in San Antonio. He was the pastor of El Mesias UMC in Floresville from December 2015 until June of this year before coming to Goliad.
One of the most rewarding parts of being a minister, for Pastor Gil, is to be able to speak freely about God to people who are willing to listen. Another one is praying for people and helping them to realize that God loves them.
One Bible verse that speaks volumes to Paredez is John 3:16 (KJV): “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
In that verse, Paredez sees the powerful message that one individual, honored the Father and the mission He was sent on, to redeem all of mankind.
One of Pastor Gil’s goals for FUMC is to lead the congregation to become more active in the Goliad community.
He said, “The ministry I envision is a ministry for the people of the community of which I reside.
“I have a passion of reaching out to those in need, to those who hurt; and that ministry can be as simple as ‘good morning, God bless you’ or asking ‘how may I pray for you’.”
He said that being in the ministry is a total joy. And if he were not a minister he would still take pleasure in serving as a disciple of Jesus by spreading the Word.
Aside from ministry, Paredez says he loves to eat, particularly barbecue. He enjoys fishing, being outdoors and participating in barbecue competitions.
When asked what he thought the main thing people need to know about God today, he answered, “God is still alive and doing His work, and they should be ready for the second coming.”
