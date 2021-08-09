Pear dessert pairs well with ice cream

This year our pear tree is loaded with fruit. Last year we had maybe two pears due to the high winds blowing off all the blossoms. I don’t know the variety we planted years ago, but it is the one with the green pears that are crunchy.
I usually make a pear crisp or a pear upside-down cake with them, but this time I tried to make a recipe from memory that my Facebook friend in Germany posted many years ago. I also tried a short cut on the crust just for something different.
Bil liked it warm with ice cream. I liked it plain at room temperature. I was kind of disappointed that the pears didn’t taste like pears. I don’t know why they are lacking in flavor this year.
Maybe I can add flavor by poaching them before putting them in other things. This is not an overly sweet dessert. If you don’t have pears, try this with apples.
Pear Kuchen
Crust:
• 1 stick very soft butter
• 1 yellow cake mix, dry
• 1/2 cup chopped walnuts or pecans
Fruit Filling:
• 6 pears
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 1 Tbsp. flour
• 2 tsp. cinnamon
• 1/2 tsp. nutmeg
Topping:
• 2 cups sour cream
• 2 large eggs
• 1 tsp. vanilla
• 1/2 cup powdered sugar
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 inch baking dish with Pam. Set aside.
Using a hand mixer, combine the butter with the dry cake mix until crumbs are formed then stir in the nuts. Press into the prepared pan. Bake for 10 minutes and then remove from the oven and set aside.
Peel and seed the pears. Put chunks of pears in a food processor and pulse until the pears are shredded. Put in a bowl and add the sugar, flour and spices. Put this mixture on top of the crust.
Next, mix together all the topping ingredients and pour over the pears. Use the back of a spoon to spread it out evenly and cover all the fruit.
Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. The edges should be light brown and the center should not jiggle when the baking pan is shaken. Cool before serving.