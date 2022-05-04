AEP Texas will temporarily close a stretch of State Highway 239 in Goliad through May 9 as crews replace wires along a power line.
The work was scheduled to begin on May 2, according to an AEP Texas news release.
The closure will be along State Highway 239 north of S. Burke Street in Goliad between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. each day.
According to the release, motorists can expect traffic delays, construction signage and flaggers near the work site.
The work supports electric transmission improvements and ensures safe, reliable power according to the relase.
