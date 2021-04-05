Powerlifting path leads Hernandez to Midland

A four-year journey has lifted Viviana Hernandez to new horizons, and now, a new state.
The Goliad High School senior took the next step in her powerlifting and academic paths March 25, signing papers signifying a four-year full-ride scholarship to Midland University. The Fremont, Nebraska campus will be welcoming an accomplished lifter to the ranks, as Hernandez recently finished with second-place honors in her weight class at the 3A state meet.
Hernandez grew up in Berclair along with her parents, grandparents and brother, who was her inspiration for beginning to lift. She had also dabbled in track, cheerleading and softball, but was very clear on her chosen sport for the Tigerettes.
“I knew coming up to high school, powerlifting was going to be my main thing ... I just like the sport, I like to lift, I like to show what I can do,” she said.
Showing others what she could do on the states stage meant working while nobody was around. From the jump on the Tigerette powerlifting roster, Hernandez endured 6 a.m. wake-up calls for practice, going through an “all-day” routine that began to carve her into a top lifter.
“Powerlifting is a difficult sport, and (she) made that commitment for four straight years,” GHS coach John Livas said.
Plenty of interested eyes were watching during Hernandez’s senior year, as the 148-pound division participant owned her class over four separate regular-season meets. She did not relinquish 148-pound dominance in any of the meets, posting total lifts of 890 pounds on Jan. 4, 895 pounds on Jan. 14, 945 pounds on Jan. 30 and a season-high 955 pounds on Feb. 13.
Hernandez then placed second at the regional meet March 6, securing a spot in the state competition. The event in Corpus Christi loomed large, but the senior was no stranger to moving heavy objects.
She opened her state meet with a 380 in the squat, making sure she made the requisite amount to keep pace with the field. While the squat was not a personal record, Hernandez made sure not to over-exert herself, setting the senior up for success in the latter two lifts.
Both the bench press of 210 pounds and the dead lift of 360 were personal records for the lifter, pushing her into the silver medal slot in Corpus.
“I never thought I would hit any of those numbers ... I didn’t think I could lift that much, but (coach Livas) just put it on there and I did it,” she said.
Hernandez’s latest achievement comes in the afterglow of conversations with Midland coach Tim Anderson, as the world-renowned powerlifter knew the Tigerette had what it took for the next level.
“I got a phone call, and it was from coach Anderson, and he was offering me four years, a full ride, everything. I dropped. I was crying. That’s the most amazing thing that could ever happen to me. That’s how I found out.”
While she hasn’t made a visit to cornhusker country quite yet, Hernandez stated that she already loves the people and coaches from Midland. She will be under the tutelage of Anderson, a former member of the USA World Bench Press Team.
Hernandez will bring much of Goliad with her to Fremont, including her work ethic and passion for family. She will be studying business at Midland due to her father, Angel, and one day hopes to either join him in business or become a powerlifting coach.
Whatever path she takes, the Tigerette spirit will stay strong within the senior.
“I learned so much, it’s just amazing. (I learned) just to work hard and to show what you have, it’s just the little things that show (character). If somebody’s not watching, there’s always that other person watching.”
