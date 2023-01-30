Quick, easy dessert for two

Well, this may not seem like much of a recipe this week, but after the holidays, I’m tired of cooking and being overstuffed with rich foods.
This recipe came about because Bil brought home two small packets that were in his McDonald’s breakfast bag, one was diced apples and the other a raisin/cranberry mix. Well, I couldn’t just leave them in their natural state, so I added a few ingredients to make this somewhat light dessert for two.
Then I made Bil’s favorite Pants Patches to go with it. You don’t need to go out and get the McDonald’s packets for this, just use what you have. Bil would have liked it with apples better, but I only had a couple of sad looking pears left in the refrigerator.
Baked pear/apple dessert
• 2 small pears and/or apples, unpeeled and diced
• raisins and dried cranberries, desired amounts
• broken walnuts, desired amounts
• 2 Tbsp. brown sugar
• 1/8 tsp. allspice
• dabs of butter
• cinnamon-sugar mixture
In a bowl, mix together the diced fruit of choice, raisins, cranberries, walnuts, brown sugar and allspice. Transfer to a small buttered baking dish. Put dabs of butter on top and then follow this with a coating of cinnamon sugar.
Place in a 350-degree oven, lay a sheet of aluminum foil on top, and bake about 25 minutes or until the fruit is soft.
Serve with Pants Patches and whipped cream or vanilla ice cream.
Quick pants patches
• 1 refrigerated pie crust
• softened butter
• cinnamon sugar
Preheat oven to 375. Top a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
Unroll the pie crust and place on the parchment paper. Using the back of a spoon, spread softened butter over all of the crust. Sprinkle a heavy layer of cinnamon sugar over the top. Bake for 15 minutes. Cool before breaking into pieces.