So, last month Bil put in five raised beds for me. I’m saying they are for me because Bil doesn’t eat much of anything that comes out of a garden. He does like to plant things though, and he is in charge of the tomato bed because he and his grandpa used to grow five acres of them in Ohio. If you look at the beds, you can definitely tell which ones he planted and which ones I planted.
Bil’s have neat rows and the exact number of seeds were planted the recommended distance apart. In my beds I just pressed in a seed where ever there was a space all willy-nilly style. And, of course, I didn’t label anything so anything that comes up will be a surprise. Keeping gardening fun.
One of the first things I planted was French Breakfast radishes. I’d been hearing for a long time about how easy they were to grow and how good they are compared to the red globes at the store. I read that the French slice them paper thin and put them on buttered bread with a little salt.
So, I found a few that were ready to harvest and made this radish butter that my German cooking friend had been posting about. So simple and so very tasty. I’m thinking this would be good with a salad plate or pea salad.
So, go buy you some seeds and grow some. You won’t be sorry.
Radish Butter
• 4-5 French Breakfast radishes
• 2 oz. European butter, room temperature
• Flake salt and black pepper, optional
Wash the radishes and cut off the root end and the green tops. Place them in a mini-food processor and give it a whirl (or just grate them on a grater). When the pieces are small, dump them onto some paper towels. Put another paper towel on top and press down to remove the liquid.
In a small bowl, stir the butter until it is smooth and then add in the radishes.
Spread this mixture on some good sourdough or other hearty bread. (I toasted my bread and let it cool before I put on the radish butter.) Add a pinch of flake salt or a dash of pepper to the top, if you desire.