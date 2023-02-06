Ranch dressing made just the way you like it

We had a great week last week. The “kids” came down from Ohio for a 5-day visit as Adam said he wanted to be in Texas for his birthday. So, we celebrated that and had a late Christmas , too.
We spent a huge amount of those days eating, as they love partaking of all the foods Texas is known for, especially tamales, barbecue, Whataburger, fried okra and green tomatoes, pecan coffee, grilled steaks, Mexican food, seafood, dried sausage and wild green grape pie.
Then we topped all of this off with an H-E-B birthday cake. The only things we didn’t get to eat were Blue Bell ice cream and chicken fried steak.
I had absolutely no willpower during those five days and my healthy eating plan went out the window. As soon as they left, I cleaned out the refrigerator and started back on eating salads. To make them a bit more healthy, I made my own ranch dressing. I don’t know why I’ve never done this before as it turned out great. I’ve been using it on a variety of salads. The tuna one I made today is in the photo.
You can use regular plain yogurt or sour cream in this, but I was going for dairy-free this time around so used the coconut milk yogurt. I also added a “secret ingredient” for my tastebuds.
In addition, I started drinking this healthy drink concoction to get my system back to normal after all of those rich foods. I sip on this all day long.
Secret-ingredient ranch dressing
In a mixing bowl, whisk together the following:
• 1/2 cup avocado oil mayonnaise*
• 1 cup coconut milk yogurt*
• 1 tsp. dried chives
• 1/2 tsp. dried dill
• 1/2 tsp. dried parsley
• 1/2 tsp. onion powder
• 1/4 tsp. dried tarragon
• 1/4 tsp. garlic powder
• 1/8 tsp. celery seed
• 1/8 tsp. salt*
• 1/8 tsp. fresh ground black pepper
• 1-2 tsp. juice from a jar of bread & butter pickles (secret ingredient)
Transfer to a jar and refrigerate overnight to allow seasonings to rehydrate.
Tuna salad
Organic butter lettuce, 1 pouch albacore tuna, tomato, red onion, avocado, hard-boiled eggs, mushrooms, Colby-Jack cheese and deli-style sweet relish. Sweet peppers on the side with ranch dressing for dipping.
Cooks Notes: I used the Better Body Foods brand of avocado oil mayo to avoid the bad oils in regular mayo.
You can use plain yogurt or organic sour cream in place of the coconut milk yogurt.
You really need to try the all-natural Redmond’s Real Salt that comes from a mine in Utah. H-E-B has it.
Makes Ya Feel Good Concoction
• 2 cups boiling hot water
• 2 cubes Dorot frozen crushed ginger (or 1 tsp. freshly grated ginger)
• 2 capfuls Minute Maid frozen real lemon juice (or juice of 1/2 lemon)
• 2 capfuls apple cider vinegar with the “mother”
• 1-2 tsp. honey
Put in a tumbler with a lid and shake it all together.