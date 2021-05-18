Election season in Goliad swept through, taking in hundreds of local votes during early voting and the May 1 election itself. After May 1 was settled, both old and new faces will be seen in office.
The top two races in the area were battles for three city alderman positions, as well as two contested bouts for the Goliad Independent School District Board of Trustees. The race for alderman was between six candidates, while the GISD races were both one-on-one contests.
In the alderman race, a total of 452 selections were made by locals, who were tasked to select up to three candidates. The top vote-getter was incumbent candidate Luis Rodriguez, who received 129 votes to put the “quiet leader” back for another term.
“A good alderman should be a good listener to the needs of the people, and be able to make good sound decisions,” he said about his position. “Have good people skills and have a broad knowledge of how government works.”
The second candidate selected was another incumbent, Robin Alaniz, receiving 98 votes. She describes the alderman’s most important duty as “(caring) about the community in which he lives,” and will continue on in office along with her work as an RN consult at La Bahia Adult Daycare.
Joining the two incumbents on the alderman board is Lorinda Rangel, who has previously worked in various Goliad positions. Rangel, 48, has served as administrative assistant in the Goliad County Sheriff’s Office, a substitute teacher and bus monitor at GISD, and as a deputy clerk for the county’s office.
“I want to be able to help and listen to our fine citizens and try my best to make Goliad the best town it can be,” she said of her duties.
Also receiving votes in the alderman race were Roy R. Rosin (55 votes), Dennis A. Yates II (51 votes) and Daniel Machacek (35 votes).
The race for GISD board broke down into two districts, District 5 and District 7. In District 5, Stacey Schendel defeated incumbent Steven Webel by a count of 47 votes to 27. Schendel held advantages in early voting (12-8) and May 1 turnout (35-19).
“I will be available to community members to listen to concerns and celebrate successes,” Schendel said of the position. “I have a strong work ethic and I am prepared to put in the effort required to support GISD.”
A tight matchup in the race for an open District 7 spot saw Emika Moya outlast Justin Youngblood 67 votes to 65. Election day voting itself had a 33-32 Youngblood advantage in votes, but a 35-32 count in early voting in Moya’s favor carried the race. The newly-elected official was the district’s speech and debate teacher from 2005-2012.
“I am looking forward to serving GISD with passion, commitment to quality education and an open mind and heart to service,” she said about her new gig.
For voter turnout, 74 of 773 registered voters in District 5 took part in the election (9.57 percent), while 132 of 766 registered voters selected a candidate in District 7 (17.23 percent).
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•