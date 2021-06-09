A state savior has emerged for the city of Goliad.
Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush announced May 21 that the Texas General Land Office (GLO) approved $9,353,554 for the city in flood mitigation projects. The largest sum of funding ever received by the city, the GLO grant will go towards improvements of wastewater infrastructure.
“Goliad is a perfect example of how many communities across Texas (are) in need of infrastructure improvements,” said Bush. “In some cases, the current systems protecting local from flooding are 40 to 50 years old. On behalf of my team at the GLO, we are very proud to be serving so many communities and residents by funding mitigation projects that will provide benefits for generations to become.
Bush announced the grant in conjunction with Texas State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst and Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses. Moses echoed the immediate need for funding on the aging wastewater system.
“There’s a real danger that more severe storms and heavier rains could overwhelm the entire system,” Moses said. “The (GLO grant) will help us build a new treatment plant, ultimately helping us better protect public safety and the environment. These dollars mark historic change for our community, as we have never had access to funding like this before.”
Located in the floodplain, the city’s wastewater treatment plant faces inflow and infiltration issues, resulting in dilution which decreases efficiency of treatment by exceeding sewage volumes. The overflow of water in the system interrupts sewer service, making it a “priority” for the city to have the plant improved and floodproofed.
Aims of the project include:
• Relocating the influent lift station out of the floodplain
• Replace the current clarifier
• Rehabilitating and/or replacing valves, electrical panels, and supports
• New piping, new piping supports, and upgrades for instrumentation and electrical components of the injection system
• Floodproof the entire facility by raising/filling or by flood wall
• Replace back-up generators
The city put in an application for the grant on Oct. 22, 2020, with the city’s Chief Financial Officer Sherri Kuenstler stating she wasn’t sure why the turnaround time was so quick, noting it “usually takes a while” for a decision to be made. City Administrator Kandi Hubert credited Kuenstler and Public Works Director Earl Henning as the main cogs in day-to-day work on achieving funding.
“They’re the ones in the trenches ... these are the guys that are answering questions, doing research, they aren’t sitting here and cleaning fish.”
The process began under the administration of prior city mayor Trudia Preston, and will be the job of Moses’ administration to implement. Kuenstler said she was so excited upon hearing the news, she “jumped up and down,” with Hubert also being “very pleased.”
“(Kuenstler and Henning) have gotten the city more money than we could’ve made in a couple years of taxes ... I’m awful proud of them,” Hubert said.
Creating a complete improvement plan for the treatment plant is next on the city’s agenda. Once a design is approved, city council will go out and eventually award a contractor bid on the project. Per the grant, improvements must be completed by 2024.
City officials said they are still going out for any grant they can, already having submitted applications for the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant and the Texas Department of Agriculture’s Rural Community Development block grant.
