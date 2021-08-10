A statewide surge of sales tax revenue in 2021 continues to make itself felt throughout the area, particularly Refugio County.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar recently announced sales tax revenue given to cities across Texas, a July cut of earnings from sales made in May by monthly-reporting tax businesses. The total allocations of $893.2 million are up 10.8% from July 2020 numbers.
For Refugio itself, a July net payment of $84,318.78 is a 16.39% jump from the July 2020 allocation of $72,443.83. Year-to-date, the 2021 allocation of $604,054.06 is up 4% from 2020 figures.
The positive allocations continue into Refugio County, starting with Woodsboro. The city received $9,340.27 from sales in July, up 3.05% from July 2020. For the entire year, Woodsboro has taken in $59,202.27, almost $2,000 more than 2020 through July.
Austwell also reaped the rewards from sales tax collections, gaining $469.61 (up 8.71% from July 2020) and taking in a total 2021 amount thus far of $4,522.60. This is a massive 44.05% hike from 2020’s payments of $3,139.53.
The city of Goliad’s allocations for the month were $46,056.33, down 13% from the July 2020 gain of $52,940.68. Year-to-date, the city has collected $424,565.79 from the Comptroller’s office, down 9.56% compared to last year.
For the state, cities received $575.2 million (up 19% from July 2020), transit systems took in $193 million (a jump of 24.5%), counties grabbed $51.9 million (a rise of 10.2%) and special purpose taxing districts received $73.1 million (up 24.6%).
For more information on the Comptroller’s monthly reporting, visit comptroller.texas.gov.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•