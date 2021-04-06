The pros came to show at the Goliad County Fairgrounds March 19-21, as the PRCA Rodeo held a rodeo event on the weekend of the county’s fair and livestock show. PRCA stars competed in six grueling events, taking home thousands in cash earnings.
In the bareback riding competition, Tilden Hooper was victorious riding Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Exposed Vegas. The score of 88 was enough to bring home a $1,055 payoff for Hooper. Coming in second in bareback riding was Chad Rutherford, also riding Exposed Vegas. The pro was just half a point behind Hooper, with a score of 87.5 earning a payday of $799.
Also coming home with earnings in bareback riding were Cole Reiner (riding Korkow Rodeos’ Alysheba, payout of $575), Kaycee Feild (riding Korkow Rodeos’ Redemption, payout of $384), Clayton Biglow (riding United Pro Rodeo’s Whisky Trip, payout of $224) and Bronc Marriott (riding United Pro Rodeos’ Pow Wow Nation, payout of $160).
Saddle bronc riding competition ended in a tie, as Tegan Smith (riding United Pro Rodeos’ Mgs Awesome Sauce) and Brody Cress (riding Korkow Rodeos’ Sailor’s Delight) both scored an 87. The two PRCA pros left the competition with a payout of $1,050.
Other earners in saddle bronc riding were Dawson Hay (riding New Star Pro Rodeos’ Papa Bear, payout of $651), Trey Elshere (riding Korkow Rodeos’ Harry’s Girl, payout of $434), Jacob Lewis (riding Korkow Rodeos’ Joker Poker, payout of $253), Wade Sundell (riding Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Deep Water, payout of $90) and Isaac Diaz (riding Korkow Rodeos’ Dirty Little Secret, payout of $90).
Bull riding was another close competition, with four rodeo pros within half a point of each other. The top payoff of $1,225 went to the 89.5 score of Laramie Mosley, riding Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Fire Ant. The next three riders all pulled in scores of 89, bringing in a $681 payoff to their coffers. These riders were Josh Frost (riding United Pro Rodeo’s Apollo’s Ghost), Chase Dougherty (riding United Pro Rodeo’s Happy Days) and Cullen Telfer (riding Harper & Morgan Rodeo Co.’s Brand: 522). Also earning paydays were Marshall Adkins (riding Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Fire Ant, payout of $260) and Sterling Furr (riding Stace Smith Pro Rodeos’ Underdog, payout of $186).
The star of steer wrestling was Clayton Hass, succeeding in just 3.9 seconds for a winning payout of $1,343. Hass was nearly a second quicker than the field, with the second, third and fourth-place finishers clocking in at 4.8. For the 4.8 effort, the trio of Curtis Cassidy, Tyke Kipp and Dylan Schroeder all earned $880.
Also taking home paydays in steer wrestling were Kodie Jang (4.9, payout of $417), Daryl Joe Elliott (5.1, payout of $116) and Rowdy Parrott (5.1, payout of $116).
Team roping ended in the second tie of the event, as two duos (Andrew Livingston and Jace Davis, Laramie Allen and Truman Magnus) ended with times of 4.7 for the co-victory. Both teams were paid an amount of $1,246 for their efforts.
Other top earners in the team roping competition were the following duos: Garett Chick and Josh Patton (5.1, payout of $893), Brenten Hall and Chase Tryan (5.3, payout of $658), Levi Simpson and Tyler Worley (6.8, payout of $423), Cash Duty and Kaleb Friedel (7.0, payout of $235).
The highest payout of the weekend went to Ryan Thibodeaux, who earned $1,731 for his 8.3 time in the tie-down roping event. Thibodeaux’s precision outlasted the field, nearly beating out second-place finisher Tyson Arledge (8.4, $1,433 payout).
Also taking home cash prizes in tie-down roping were Shane Hanchey (9.2, payout of $836), Clay McCuistion (9.5, payout of $279), Cooper Mathews (9.5, payout of $279), Adam Gray (9.5, payout of $279).
The earnings in Goliad added to the $5,414,519 given to rodeo contestants in 2021 courtesy the PRCA. For more information on the organization, visit prorodeo.com.
•tleffler@mysoutex.com•