Challenger Herman Roe II defeated incumbent Pat Calhoun in the Republican primary runoff for the Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace office.
Roe received 325 votes, while Calhoun collected 242, according to the unofficial results released Tuesday night.
Roe will face Democrat Sylvia Valdez in the Nov. 8 general election.
In two close races, David Young and Kevin Fagg won their GOP primary runoffs for their precincts' county commissioner seats.
Young received 182 votes to Lionel Garcia's 152 in the runoff for Precinct 2. Fagg collected 174 votes to Robert Bone's 162 in the Precinct 4 runoff race.
Young will face incumbent Democrat Alonzo Morales in the Nov. 8 general election. Fagg has no Democrat opponent for the Precinct 4 seat.
