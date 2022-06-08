Herman Roe II defeated incumbent Pat Calhoun in the Republican primary runoff for Goliad County’s Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 office.
David Young and Kevin Fagg each won their runoffs for their precincts’ county commissioner seats.
According to unofficial results released on May 24, Roe received 325 votes to Calhoun’s 242. Roe will face Democrat Sylvia Valdez in the Nov. 8 general election.
Young received 184 votes to Lionel Garcia’s 152 and will face Democrat incumbent Alonzo Morales for the Precinct 2 office.
Fagg defeated Robert Bone by 12 votes – 174-162. Fagg has no Democrat opponent for the Precinct 4 seat.
In state runoff races, Goliad County voters favored Ken Paxton in the GOP attorney general runoff by a 594-403 margin and Rochelle Garza defeated Joe Jaworski (49-20) among county voters in the Democrat attorney general runoff.
Dawn Buckingham received 569 votes to Tim Westley’s 319 in the Republican General Land Office commissioner runoff and Wayne Christian collected 527 votes to Sarah Stogner’s 378 in the GOP railroad commissioner runoff.
In other Democrat runoffs, Goliad County voters favored Mike Collier for lieutenant governor, Angel Luis Vega for comptroller of public accounts, and Sandragrace Martinez for General Land Office commissioner.
