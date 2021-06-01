With the summer season and most of the COVID-19 mandates being lifted, many people are looking forward to getting out of the house even if it is for a quick get-a-way. The question of where to go will surely come up. One place to be considered is Angels in Goliad RV Park.
The park, designed and built by Joe and Donna Kehoe in 2010, has been owned by Brandon Cone since June of 2016. It is named after “The Angel of Goliad” Francita Alavez. The park is located across from the Antler’s Inn on U.S. Highway 59 (on 10 acres behind the houses that front the road) and is managed by Bonnee Riggs.
Angels in Goliad has accomodations and features suitable for singles, couples and families with children.
RVs, tiny homes (cabins) and RV sites are available for rent. The RVs and cabins are available for rent on a weekly and monthly basis with a one week minimum. In the near future, the cabins will become available for nightly rentals.
They each have one bedroom and one bathroom; however, the size varies from unit to unit. The floor plans and styles of the RVs and cabins also vary. The cabins are 399 square feet with 10-foot high ceilings, providing a more spacious feeling.
All of the RVs and cabins are at least partially furnished. Some of the cabins are fully furnished including pots, pans and linens.
Angels in Goliad has 48 RV spaces available for rent on a nightly, weekly and monthly basis. There are two pull through RV sites with cabanas. For monthly stays a non-refundable deposit of $100 is required to reserve a site. This deposit converts to an electricity deposit when the guest checks in.
The availability of open spots varies depending on the time of year and what events are being held in the area. For example, those wanting to reserve a spot during a re-enactment weekend should book their stay a month or more in advance. But a lot of times, guests can just show up and make a reservation that day.
For RVers specifically, the park is convenient and well designed. Some of the things that guests love about the park are the ease of access, long/large sites and the amount of space between neighbors.
Laundry facilities and restroom/shower facilities are on site.
There are paved roads for walking and riding bicycles, trees to climb and plenty of shaded and open areas where children can play. And there is always something to see in the town of Goliad.
Cone said, “We are blessed to be a part of Historic Goliad! People come to visit the Presidio, the Mission, our parks and downtown, of course. Market Days is another big hit.
“We are hopeful that once our tiny homes are open for nightly stays, that will be another draw for folks coming to Goliad to enjoy all we have to offer.”
The park has many guests who return season after season. It is popular with snowbirds escaping the frigid temperatures of the northern states and Canada. Guests from Europe, who are touring the state of Texas, have also stayed at Angels in Goliad.
Cone said, “What brings guests back is our southern hospitality, our safe and clean facilities, our 24/7 availability, our sincere effort to make your stay as comfortable and enjoyable as we can. We truly care about our guests’ experience and I know they feel that.”
Pricing ranges from $350 week up to $1,300 a month for the park’s premier cabins which have wrap-a-round porches and large yards. All rental rates include water, sewer, high speed WiFi and high definition cable
Guests of Angels in Goliad can make a reservation by calling or texting 361-349-9777, online at www.angelsingoliadrvpark.com, by emailing angelsingoliad@gmail.com or in person by coming at the office during business hours.
All guests are asked to check in with the business office upon arrival (via telephone, email, text or in person). Those already having a reservation can go directly to their site for a completely contactless check in.
