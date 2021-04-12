Mary Flores, owner of New Image Salon & Gifts on the square in Goliad, has always had a passion for doing hair. It began as a hobby when she would style hair for friends and neighbors.
The certified cosmetologist received her training at Victoria Beauty College and opened her first beauty shop shortly thereafter. Flores recalls her first shop as being a Morgan building with only two stations that was located behind her house on Margil Street.
Flores and her husband, Bill, purchased the building on Commercial Street approximately 20 years ago. They rented the space to the county of Goliad for approximately one year before moving the salon there 18 years ago.
Flores describes her salon as a ‘full-family service’ salon providing services for women, men and children. New Image’s hours of operation are Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Clients with appointments, as well as walk-ins, are welcome.
In addition to Flores, New Image has four other licensed cosmetologists on staff. They are Dianne Shaw, Sammie Hilbrich, Amber Pettus and Kacey Corine Irvin. granddaughter.
The services provided at New Image include hair, nails, waxing, facials, brows and eyelashes. Beauty supplies can also be purchased there. That might be what everyone would expect at any salon in a small town. But, New Image goes beyond those expectations.
A little known fact is that the salon features a separate spa room where clients can experience the ambience of a ‘big city’ salon while treating themselves to some much needed pampering. Facials are given by Shaw and Hilbrich.
As the name implies, New Image Salon & Gifts has a vast array of items that would make suitable gifts whether for oneself or others. Clothing, purses, shoes, jewelry, candles, wreaths, religious items, wall decor, facial masks and bath bombs are some of the items that can be purchased at New Image.
Two vendors also have businesses inside the location. Flores daughters, Miranda Mozisek and Roxanna San Miguel, are the owners of Indigo, a re-sale booth, which features gently used clothing, shoes, books and accessories for babies, toddlers and young children.
Suvanna Mozisek, Flores granddaughter, does lash extensions at the salon as well as operating Chisme, a boutique which has clothing geared toward teens and young adults.
Though the salon is closed on Mondays and Wednesdays, Flores does not sit idle. On Mondays, she goes to the nursing home and to the homes of home-bound clients to do their hair. The first Wednesday of the month she goes to the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament convent in Victoria to provide her services to the nuns there.
Flores’ granddaughter, Hannah Mozisek, who passed away in 2019, was a constant presence in the salon. As she continues to hold a special place in the hearts of her family, the New Image staff and clients, a special place in the salon is set aside to honor her memory.
