GES kinder registration
Goliad Elementary School will hold kindergarten registration for the 2021-22 school year Wednesday, April 14, through Friday, April 16, for children who live in Goliad County and will be five years old on or before Sept. 1. Registration is by appointment only. Parents/ guardians should call 361-645-3206 to schedule an appointment.
Parents/guardians will need to bring the following items to the appointment: proof of residency, original or certified copy of the child’s birth certificate, a current immunization record, social security card for the child (if available) and the parent’s driver’s license.
Upbring Head Start Preschool Registration
Registration for Upbring Head Start Preschool is now open at the following locations: Coastal Bend College Early Head Start, Beeville Early Learning Academy, Pawnee ISD, Goliad ISD, George West ISD, Refugio Early Learning Academy, Skidmore ISD, Skidmore Early Learning Academy and Three Rivers ISD.
Register at www.upbring.org/headstart or call 361-551-0505.
GHS blood drive
A blood drive will be held at Goliad High School from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 27. All donors will received double points to the online store through the month of April.