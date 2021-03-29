Mollee Henicke proved her worth over the past four years, becoming a sensation on the volleyball court during her time with the Tigerettes. The Goliad senior also proved that dreams come true for those willing to put in the work.
Henicke, who said she always dreamed of playing on the college level, will get her chance in 2021-22 on the roster of Houston Baptist University. The senior signed her letter of intent on March 8, officially joining the Husky family.
“I love HBU and I love the atmosphere, I love the family they’ve created in the volleyball program,” Henicke said. “I just fell in love with everything about it. The coaches, the players, the campus, it’s amazing.”
The senior standout finished her career in Goliad with yet another accolade, named to the 3A all-state tournament team after the Tigerettes’ run to the state championship contest in 2020. The origins of her volleyball exploits can be traced to her upbringing in Goliad.
“It was so much fun,” Henicke said of her formative years in the city. “It’s a small town, so everybody knows everybody and you just have so many friends. Everyone’s so nice, they want the best for you.”
During this time, Henicke’s first athletic love was softball, before a transition to her path on the volleyball court in seventh grade. The nuance of volleyball excited the middle school student, who immediately set sights on wearing a Tigerette uniform.
“I think it’s just the fact that there’s so many different ways to push yourself,” she said of her chosen sport. “Volleyball is so complex, even though it might not look like it if you don’t know the sport. It’s a great way to build a family with your friends and your teammates. You really have to count on other people, other people count on you. It’s a great sport.”
Her passion for the game eventually did lead her to the Tigerette roster, cracking varsity as a freshman setter. Like many first-time high school athletes, the brighter lights were a hindrance at the start.
“I definitely think it was a scary experience at first ... because you’re in a new environment, everybody’s so much older than you, and you’re nervous,” she said.
She then pointed out that these older teammates shouldn’t have caused nerves, as they were “welcoming” in their support of the freshman. With the respect of teammates and coaches alike, it didn’t take Henicke long to shake off the nerves and become a legitimate superstar in the area.
“Goliad as a community just really wants you to do your best, and it’s such an amazing environment to be in where everyone’s pushing you to do well, and they want you to leave Goliad and leave a legacy.”
With her legacy cemented as a Tigerette legend, Henicke audibly deflected praise and stayed humble to who she is, and where she’s come from.
“(The success is) just a blessing, I can’t believe it. When I was in middle school, I was so tiny and skinny and probably looked crazy out on the court ... it’s just insane to think that a couple of years can do so much for you, and you can grow and develop and become the best you can be.”
Along with her time in a Tigerette uniform, development for Henicke was delivered courtesy the club team Texstar out of Weimar. Led by coach Milton Koller, the club served as another proving ground when Henicke joined as a sophomore.
Again, she proved herself with aplomb, with Coach Koller reciprocating the efforts by talking up the Tigerette to various college coaches. Upon taking a visit to HBU her junior year, her infatuation with the program eventually led her to signing.
“I had a couple of other schools come into the mix and offer me stuff, but I really just loved Houston and once I got an offer, I took it immediately.”
The search for higher learning and competition was nearly called off, however, due to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a wrench into her junior year plans.
“It was definitely frustrating,” she said. “There were some points where I got discouraged and thought getting recruited was going to be impossible, because there were so many NCAA rules. You can’t come back on campus, you can’t commit yet, it was such a mess. But, it was really helpful to have people around me who were saying ‘it’s gonna happen, your time is going to come.’”
Her time eventually came to put pen to paper, as the setter set herself up for success with the new opportunity. The superstar will be back to square one when she arrives on HBU campus, with more experienced setters currently in the Husky rotation.
Like most challenges before, Henicke is willing to give her all to prove herself. She says that it’s “totally OK” for her to start from the bottom once more.
“Yes, I’m definitely prepared. I want to grow, I want to be in that atmosphere and that environment to learn from the people around me.”
The Tigerette will be studying kinesiology at HBU, and eventually wishes to put her volleyball knowledge to the ultimate test by becoming a coach. Capturing the student-athlete balance will be yet another obstacle, but not one she is unfamiliar with from her Goliad career.
“During the season, there’s late practices, games, a bunch of late nights. It’s important to put what’s going to make you succeed first. Every chance I got, including the rest of the team, we were always working on our stuff, working together to do well in our academics. Without that, you can’t do anything to succeed. So, that’s super important.”
Between on-court prowess and academic aptitude, Henicke credits her support system and her work ethic as the straws that stir the successful drink.
“I felt like so many people told me that I could go to college and play, I just needed to push myself there. Having those people that want you to do good, surrounded by you, really helps you get there and grow.”
