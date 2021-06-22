Five worthy contenders whittled down to one Miss Goliad this month.
In a ceremony at the Goliad High School auditorium, the annual queen’s coronation saw Ashlyn Shaffer bestowed with the crown from 2020 Miss Goliad Jessica Rios. Shaffer’s crowning came after several scored sections with the contestants.
Shaffer, the daughter of Sara Orsak and Thomas Shaffer and the step-daughter of David Guerra, began the night with an active casual wear modeling that focused on her care for animals. Later in the evening, she successfully strode through the formal wear portion.
An interview question was asked of all five, with Shaffer’s question being who is the most influential person in her life. The GHS student immediately thought of her mother.
“She’s been there for me through everything and she’s always got my side no matter what.”
Shaffer’s background is deeply rooted in FFA, named to several honors at the Goliad County Fair and in district FFA competitions. Among her wide variety skills are veterinary science and radio broadcasting, receiving a top prize for broadcasting at a district FFA competition.
Along with being a rising star in the livestock community, Shaffer also applies herself on the track with the GHS Tigerettes. Along with receiving a crown, she said her goal is to “survive high school” and attend Texas A&M on a psychology degree path.
Shaffer’s fellow contestants are also community figureheads at a young age.
Cynthia Grace Schubert, GHS’ 2020-21 homecoming queen, finished as runner-up. Schubert noted her goals are to go to law school after finishing college, open up her own law firm, and run a fashion line for plus-sized teenage girls. Her question saw her speak on the impact of her hometown.
“I would describe the most special thing about living in the Goliad community is that you know everyone, and anywhere you turn, you see a familiar face, a smiling face.”
Rebecca Johnson, who showcased her passion for cooking in the active casual wear portion, echoed Schubert’s sentiments.
“It’s knowing you have friends everywhere you turn. You also have a shoulder to cry on and support from your fellow community members. During the pandemic, we came together.”
When asked what Miss Goliad means to her, second runner-up Claire Gonzalez stated that she would want to tell her younger girl peers that “you can do literally anything.” Gonzalez was in the top 10 percent of her class at GHS and intends on graduating from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi with a degree in athletic training. Along with her smarts, she injected some humor to the proceedings.
“I grew up the biggest tomboy, and being up here in a dress and heels, you can do anything you put your mind to.”
Maria Perez, who was awarded Miss Congeniality, stated that her impact comes from the simple things, such as “seeing if you had a good day,” and plans on attending A&M on a sports medicine path.
Also crowned were Little Miss and Little Mister Goliad, with choices made between six and two candidates, respectively. All contestants posed for the crowd and answered questions from 2018-19 Miss Goliad Savannah Mozisek.
Kynadlynn Butler, daughter of Jordan and Kendra Butler, was crowned Little Miss Goliad for 2021, with first and second runner-ups being Taylor Flores and Tailyn Camacho. Butler, 5 years of age, has just completed pre-K and has several family traditions such as summer vacations, hanging the Christmas tree and celebrating baptism anniversary. Also involved in the proceedings were Lilyth Boone, Scottie Courville and Alexa Tolbert.
Jose Gregorio Barrientos, son of Baltasor and Lupita Barrientos, was selected as Little Mister Goliad. At 6 years of age, Barrientos has just graduated first grade, and said his favorite tradition is to read bedtime stories. Fellow GES student and 6-year-old Creed Rickman, son of Chris and Cassandra Rickman, was selected as runner-up.
