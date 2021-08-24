When those who were in the presence of Jesus first heard this parable, they were shocked, because as we know, Jews and Samaritans were enemies. When Jesus told this story, there was an edge to it. I am going to read the story substituting some words for the characters to make it more contemporary.
“A man was going down from Jerusalem to Jericho, and fell into the hands of robbers, a teaching elder of the PCUSA was going down that road; and when he saw him, he passed by on the other side.
“So likewise a General Presbyter of the PCUSA, passed by on the other side. But a member of the Taliban while traveling came near him; and when he saw him, he was moved with pity. He went to him and bandaged his wounds brought him to an inn, and took care of him.
“The next day he took out two denarii, gave them to the innkeeper, and said, ‘Take care of him; and when I come back, I will repay you whatever more you spend.”
Do the words chosen to describe the players in the story surprise you? When those in the first century heard this story, they were shocked that a Samaritan would give aid to a Jew.
The man who is dialoguing with Jesus was a lawyer, a scribe and an expert in the Law of Moses. He knew the Law.
The Scribe asks, “And who is my neighbor?” Then Jesus changes the conversation even more, when he shares the parable of the Good Samaritan and asks: “Who is the neighbor?”
The Scribe replies, “The one who showed him mercy.” Mercy: in the book of Luke the only one who shows mercy besides the Samaritan is Jesus. Mercy is a trait associated with God through Jesus.
It is significant that Luke uses the word mercy, for it infers that those who do likewise, those who show mercy to others, are living the eternal life. They are living a life that reflects the life that Jesus lived when he lived with us in the first century.
When we in the 21st century show mercy to others we are living the eternal life. Mercy is what our world needs today and it is incumbent upon us as Christians to show our world our mercy.