The DeWitt County Shutterbugs’ 25th annual Photography Contest is open to all ages, and levels. Photos may be taken with a camera, phone or tablet. Entrants do not have to be residents of DeWitt County or Texas.
All entries must arrive at the Cuero Public Library, 207 E. Main Street, between Wednesday, Feb. 8 and Wednesday, March 22. No entries will be accepted after the deadline.
The library is open Monday-Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Entries may be mailed or dropped off at the library. Entrants do not need to be present to win.
More than $1,300 in prize money will be awarded in both the adult and youth divisions.
In the adult division there are 10 categories: Action, Animals, Architecture, Birds, Black and White, Flowers/Plants, Landscapes/Scenic, Miscellaneous, Portraits/People and Creative Effects. First place in each category will receive $50, second place $40, and third place $30. A special Wildflower category features an $80 award and Best in Show has a prize of $100. Adults have an entry fee of $5 per photo with no limit on entries.
There are two youth divisions, Jr. Division (8th grade and below) and Sr. Division (9th to 12th grades). Each youth division is one general category. First place in each youth division receives $30, second place is $20 and third place is $10. The entry fee for youth is $3 per photo with no limit on entries.
The public is invited to vote on their favorite photos; three People’s Choice ribbons will be awarded.
On March 25, a panel of three judges will select winning photographs based on technical merit and artistic impression. The photography exhibition will be on display at the Cuero Public Library March 27 - April 28 during regular business hours.
All entries must conform to the rules. The contest and display are at the sole discretion of DeWitt County Shutterbugs.
For rules and additional information, contact Michele Bennett at dcshutterbugs@yahoo.com or Dianna Bartosh at diannabartosh@icloud.com.
Information submitted by Michele Bennett, Dewitt County Shutterbugs