The Jarzombek family experience was on display at a major level this past month.
Harley and Garrison Jarzombek, daughter and son of Lana and Gary Jarzombek, both made the sale at the San Antonio Livestock Show in February with their lamb projects, continuing the family tradition. Harley, a sophomore at Goliad High School, placed fifth in her class, while 11-year-old Garrison placed third in his class.
“Both my husband and I were involved in it when we were in school, so it’s just something we’ve always done as a family,” Lana Jarzombek said.
The siblings both began showing in the third grade, the first possible year to start showing in 4-H projects. Major shows such as ones in San Antonio and Houston eventually became part of both Harley and Garrison’s agendas.
“We didn’t start majors right away with (Harley) because she was a little shy and timid about things, so we waited a couple years,” Lana said. “Garrison, being the younger brother, got pulled along for the ride when he was in third grade and got started right away.”
Harley quickly gained confidence, however, including an extra boost of spontaneity for the San Antonio event. The daughter Jarzombek was able to accompany the singing of the American national anthem before the event’s stock sale with her sign language interpretation, adding a layer of inclusivity to the opening ceremonies.
“She’s taking a class in high school right now, so she’s been really enjoying that a whole lot,” Lana said. “My husband is the main auction chairman there in San Antonio, so he had kind of talked to her about maybe doing it, and she was all for wanting to do it.”
Just getting to San Antonio for the show and the anthem was tricky, however, as the area was plagued with Winter Storm Uri during the scheduled show. The event grounds closed Feb. 15 and 16, truncating the event to a one-day showing for the siblings. The mother Jarzombek noted that the schedule was “a little different,” and that there was not as much downtime as usual.
The prized show projects of the youth were also a concern during Uri, with the Jarzombeks fighting the same fight as other Goliad area farmers.
“Animal-wise, it’s just double-checking that they had water every day ... we had generators if we needed to get heat and stuff into the barn, extra heat in the barns,” Lana said. “They had blankets that we put on the sheets, double-blanketed everything so it was a little more (comfortable for them). Our barn is pretty well-enclosed and insulated on the north side, so it wasn’t quite as bad. It was cold, but not as bad as it could’ve been.”
On days that weren’t hampered by the winter event, Harley and Garrison took to the farm for two hours after their school days. Daily tasks included working with them for the show, exercising with them, cleaning pens, getting feed ready, and monitoring weights. On top of the lamb projects, the sibling duo is also caring for commercial heifers in preparation for the Goliad County Fair.
The entire clan has learned a few lessons through their first 2021 show experience, and will use their knowledge going forward. As of press time, the duo is showing their projects at the Houston Livestock Show.
“Patience is a big thing,” Lana said. “Definitely. And just making certain that they have the help, and its from us or other friends and family members, because of course, as we know, most kids listen to somebody better than their parents most of the time. It’s just getting them the extra help that they need.”
Up next for the family is Harley’s Special Extra Livestock Show project, which will be held March 19 at 11:30 a.m. at the Goliad County Fairgrounds. The show is a project for special education individuals in Goliad schools, and will be a complete show experience.
“We’re kind of finalizing everything ... this weekend we’re going to sit down and pair the students up with the volunteer student list that we have, get that all together,” Lana said. “We’ve had an overwhelming response from sponsors, so we’ve been able to get really good prizes for them. We’re hoping that its going to be a special experience for them, something they would otherwise be able to do, and something they’ll want to do next year. We’ve been really excited about it.”
