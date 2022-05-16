Rafaelita Medrano had just about given up hope of ever seeing her oldest son, Rafael, again.
Rafael had joined the Army during World War II and was one of the famed “foot soldiers” in the D-Day invasion of Normandy Beach on June 6, 1944.
During his infantry’s march through Europe, Medrano was shot in one arm during a battle in Germany’s Black Forest.
“They took him off the field and he got lost in the system,” said Medrano’s son, Rafael Jr. “My grandmother was used to getting letters from him. But the letters stopped and she thought he died.”
Rafaelita began making funeral arrangements for her son.
“There was a lady here in Goliad who had one of the only telephones in town,” Rafael Jr. said. “They made an appointment to contact my father. After Rafaelita heard my father’s voice, she suspended the funeral.”
Rafael Medrano Sr. received a Purple Heart and Bronze Star for his bravery during World War II. He went on to become a prominent citizen of Goliad, serving as county commissioner, deputy sheriff and court bailiff.
Medrano died at the age of 97 on Dec. 7, 2017.
On May 4, the city of Goliad dedicated a portion of Fannin Street near Medrano’s former home as R.C. Medrano Memorial Street. Family and friends gathered at the intersection of Fannin and Hord streets to honor Medrano at the dedication ceremony.
“What makes this honor so touching is the mere fact that a poor, Hispanic boy from Fannin, Texas, who in his youth had to stay home from school to help support his family, was able to become someone despite the odds and obstacles of his time,” said Medrano’s granddaughter, Sofia Medrano.
Medrano obtained his GED at the age of 69.
Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses officiated the dedication.
“This is an amazing thing for Goliad,” Moses said. “I think that we should honor more of our veterans and citizens who have done so much for our community. What an amazing citizen Mr. Medrano was.”
A reception was held after the dedication at the Water Well Cafe.
