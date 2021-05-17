So, at the end of each month, I clean out the refrigerator and discard all the old perishable items or the food I’m just tired of eating on. However, I do try to use them up first, if at all possible.
About every 3-4 years I get a craving for pimento cheese sandwiches made with store-bought pimento cheese. I usually make my own, but that unique flavor is a throwback to childhood, I guess. So, at the end of the month, I found the container with just a bit left in it after I had burned myself out having pimento cheese sandwiches for both lunch and supper for several days.
I had a pot of soup cooking on the stove, also made with the ends of things, so I decided to make a pimento cheese cornbread to go with it. It also gave me a chance to use up some of that buttermilk that was getting close to the expired date. The cornbread was the most tender I’ve ever made, even though it did not have the pronounced pimento cheese flavor I was hoping for. The soup turned out good too, but I had a lot of leftovers because Bil doesn’t eat vegetables. I didn’t have a real recipe, but I’ll list the ingredients so that you can see that almost anything can be made into a soup.
Pimento Cheese Cornbread
• 1 cup flour
• 1 cup cornmeal
• 1 tsp. salt
• 1 Tbsp. sugar
• 1 Tbsp. baking powder
• 2 eggs
• 1 cup buttermilk
• 1/4 cup vegetable oil
• 1/2 cup pimento cheese
Put a couple of tablespoons of bacon grease in an iron skillet and put in the oven to preheat to 350 degrees.
Stir together the dry ingredients and then whisk in the eggs, buttermilk and oil. When smooth, stir in the pimento cheese.
Carefully remove the hot skillet from the oven and pour in the batter. Bake for 30 minutes or until the edges are crispy brown and the cornbread is firm to the touch. Slather on lots of butter on each piece when serving.
Leftover Hamburger Soup
• 1 lb. hamburger, browned
• 1/2 leek (white part), sliced
• 1 stalk celery, sliced
• 1/2 green pepper, diced
• 1/3 head of cabbage, chopped
• 1 can diced tomatoes with sweet onions
• 1 box beef stock
• 1/2 can tomato soup mixed with 1/2 can water
Other leftovers:
• canned seasoned Italian green beans
• instant mashed potatoes
Brown the hamburger meat in a large pot and season it with salt, pepper and garlic. Add the vegetables, tomatoes, beef stock and tomato soup. Let cook together on medium low until the vegetables soften. Then add in the leftovers and heat through.
Cook’s Notes: The mashed potatoes did a nice job in thickening the soup. Any kind of green bean will do. Corn would have been a great addition too.