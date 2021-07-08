A unique way to put a family occasion into gear took place this month in Goliad.
Main Street Goliad hosted the 2021 Father’s Day Car and Bike Show on June 19, bringing in 65 participants from around the area. Entries did not have to pay a fee to have their car or bike featured around the county’s courthouse square.
Out of the 65 entries, three were selected for awards at the end of the afternoon. The Best of Show Car award went to Ruben Longoria for his 1957 Chevrolet Belair model, the Best of Show Bike award went to Gordon Geisler for his 2004 Kawasaki ZRX 1200R, and Tommy Matthews was chosen for the Mayor’s Pick award from Goliad Mayor Brenda Moses for a 1956 Ford Thunderbird.
Main Street Goliad Director Keli Miller stated she was “very pleased” with the event’s turnout, bringing over 100 spectators throughout the day.
“It all started from our (local business owners) meeting, we were just brainstorming different types of projects we could bring in, and we decided to do a car show ... we were very pleased with that type of turnout. They were from all over, too.”
Entrants came from Victoria, Corpus Christi, Rockport, Beeville and other locales, keeping with Miller’s adage of making it “open to anybody and everybody.” Groups of car collectors became a go-to when finding potential entrants.
“I just started looking up different car clubs in south Texas, and there are a ton of them ... that was very helpful, finding these different clubs and inviting them.”
The organization now shifts its attention to the fall, with its “Scare on the Square” event an annual highlight for the city. For more information on Main Street Goliad, visit www.mainstreetgoliad.com.