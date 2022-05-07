STATE OF SHOCK

Goliad’s Abby Yanta and her four teammates found themselves in the water far too often during the first round of the Region IV-3A Golf Tournament at the Scott Schreiner Municipal Golf Course in Kerrville on April 20.
Yanta shot a disappointing 89 and the Tigerettes found themselves in fourth place in the team standings with a 430.
The team’s solution to doing better in the second round was to get back in the water at their hotel.
“We went to the hot tub and relaxed,” Yanta said. “It helped us calm down. We got some good sleep and came out ready for the second day.”
Yanta shot a career-best 81 in the second round and teammates Alyssa Rawlins, Kailyn Wendel and Riley Bohl came through with clutch performances to help Goliad capture third place in the team standings and earn a trip to the Class 3A State Tournament at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course on May 9 and 10 in Austin.
“My first nine was what killed me,” Yanta said. “It kind of hurt knowing that couldn’t get me to state. So going into the next day, I just wanted to stay calm and just know that I could do it and get my team there.”
The Tigerettes clinched the final state tournament berth by only four strokes.
“I was in shock,” Rawlins said. “I didn’t think we were going to state, especially since I’m a freshman. I felt more relaxed the second day.”
“I was stressed the first round,” Wendel said. “The second round I was more relaxed. I shot my personal best in the second round.”
Goliad golf coach Jason Soliz knew his team still had a chance to qualify after its sub-par first round.
“The girls didn’t know that there were probably six to eight teams that had legitimate chances of being the third-place team,” Soliz said. “Everybody had confidence. I told them to just go out and play the best they could.”
Yanta said she and her teammates are still in disbelief that they are headed to the state tournament.
“I don’t think we’re nervous, because we’re just sort of in shock right now,” Yanta said. “We’ll go there and play a practice round and I think it will get our minds a little calmer.”
Bohl said she feels the Tigerettes could compete well in Austin.
“We have a great team,” Bohl said. “We are super cohesive. We are all friends. We know we have to pick up the slack a little bit. We can’t rely on Abby all the time.”
