More than 20 residents were in attendance at a June 26 meeting in Goliad, held to see if people would be interested in working with the Stockton Cemetery. Those present were able to check the lists and consult the maps that have been prepared by the volunteers who have been working at this cemetery to locate the graves of their families. More are expected to be involved as the word spreads, but I am not a spokesman for this group. I became involved because of an interest in the preservation of this cemetery and am preparing an application to have it identified as a Historic Texas Cemetery.
Most graves in the Stockton Cemetery date from just after 1900, although there are two from the 1860s. This easily qualifies it as being at least 50 years old. It is also a classic example from an era in which there were cemeteries on large ranches, for both the family of the land-owner and for those who worked the land and their families. As with this one, burials often also included friends and neighbors of those who lived in the area.
Volunteers have been working to identify those who are buried there which has included the cleaning of some markers so they can be read. A number of these markers were handmade which makes them more interesting but also more difficult to read. Since most are written in Spanish, that also adds to the interest as there are certain traditional terms used on these tombstones just as there are those used in English. For example, D.E.P [descansa en paz] and Q.E.P.D. [que en paz descanse] have a similar meaning to “rest in peace” and both are seen frequently.
At present, approximately 330 graves have been located in the entire cemetery but there could be countless others that are unmarked. Thus far it has been possible to identify about two-thirds of those graves that have been located. By visiting with the people who have family and friends buried there, more can be identified. Just this past week as a follow-up to the meeting, a family named four on our list with whom they had family connections. But as they talked, it was possible to identify an additional grave that was until then unidentified. Likewise, when volunteers speak to people who have been out to visit the cemetery, they may be able to assist by answering some of their questions. Recently a lady from San Antonio who had visited the cemetery called and it was possible to verify the information on her aunt’s grave, but then she asked about another grave beside it that had an inscription no longer legible. She only remembered that her dad had told her it was someone to whom they were related. This was a large handmade marker we had labored over in an effort to read. After we gave her the name we had deciphered, she conferred with cousins. Her response was, “That’s my great-grandma.” That’s another important part of what this is about.
We would also like to see restoration of those markers that have been damaged. Recognition as a Historic Texas Cemetery can make it possible to qualify for grants to accomplish this. Another thing which will help protect this and other cemeteries like it is to have an active cemetery association. Efforts are currently underway to revitalize the group that represents this cemetery.
The next meeting for all those interested in the preservation of the Stockton Cemetery will be on Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Grace Temple Church hall, located at 745 E. Pearl Street at 2 p.m. The cemetery association will be the primary focus but volunteers will also be available to answer questions and provide (and appreciate) more assistance in identifying grave locations.
This information was contributed by Judy Bode.