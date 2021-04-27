Today, we are going back to Weesatche to the Christian Church Cemetery, where in 1868, Daniel Shipman deeded 10 acres of land to the Christian Church. This was out of the Jos. Simmons tract (Jos. Simmons and his brother were members of the Mier Expedition, and both died in Mexico). A church was never built on the property, and in 1870, the deacons of the Christian Church, Theodore Howell and Weston Whittendon, sold 8.5 acres (I don’t know what happened to the other acre) and kept 0.5 acres for a burying ground.
There are only five markers left in this cemetery now. The oldest is that of Alfred Y. Allee, he and his two sons will be the people I intend telling you about today. Alfred was born in 1810 and died in Weesatche 27 April 1870. Mr. Allee could have been the first person buried in this cemetery, as far as we know. There is a lot we don’t know about Mr. Allee. We do know from his tombstone that he was a Texas Ranger, this we glean from Rosemarie Bammert’s cemetery book of Goliad County. We also, know that his wife, Julie A. Allee, died in 1861 and is buried in Clinton. From his tombstone we know that he was a Capt., whether this was a real title or one that was given out of respect, we do not know. Capt. and Mrs. Allee had two sons, Alfred Young Allee, born in 1855; and Alonzo Rolland Allee, born 1857. Both boys were listed in the 1870 census living with George and Eleanor Jacobs family in the 1870 census, here in Goliad County, and the sons both became Texas Rangers, according to their information found on the internet.
Alfred, Jr. had a reputation for quick and casual violence and for shooting prisoners after they had surrendered. In 1882, Allee became deputy sheriff of Karnes County. That same year, he shot and killed a robbery suspect under questionable circumstances; it was claimed that Allee was settling an old score. He was charged, but not convicted, of the man’s murder. While deputy sheriff in Frio County, Allee became involved in a disagreement with another deputy about which man was the faster draw. Packing two six-guns Allee shot the man eight times killing him instantly. He was again acquitted of the charge of murder when witnesses testified that the other deputy had drawn his gun first, and Allee had only defended himself. It must be said that while he had a penchant for shooting seemingly defenseless targets, Allee was not a coward. As a Texas Ranger, he killed the outlaw Brack Cornett in a running gun battle while on horseback. He died of knife/sustained wounds in a barroom fight with Marshal A. J. Bartholomew in Laredo in 1896, and is buried in Runge.
Next, we will see what happened to Alonzo Rolland Allee, Capt. Allee’s youngest son. Alonzo, who also was a Texas Ranger and served as Sheriff of Goliad County from 1891 till 1896. Alonzo joined his friend, Col. N. C. Gullett, as a partner in Gullett’s ranching enterprises near Hines Bay, in Refugio County in 1897. On the morning of or about August 18, 1897, the two partners had a disagreement over the management of the ranch, and it became heated. Col. Gullett called to a bystander to bring him his rifle. Alonzo leaped on Col. Gullett and held him down till he persuaded Gullett to behave himself. Once released, Gullett stepped back and both men drew guns and in an exchange of fire. Allee fell, mortally wounded. Col Gullett was indicted in Beeville, since the Refugio County judge was a witness to the shooting. Gullett was acquitted but sold the remainder of his holdings, his business ruined by the scandal and moved to Galveston. Alonzo was buried beside his brother in Runge.
I hope you have enjoyed the tales of these three men, who lived and walked where we now live and walk. I love finding the tidbits that are hidden in our cemeteries here in Goliad, and if you would like to help with the research of these cemeteries or if you have stories to share, please call me at the museum, at 361-645-876. Otherwise, I will see you at a cemetery looking for another tale from the grave!