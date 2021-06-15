The Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) received $1.3 billion in emergency relief funds to assist Texans financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, and recently received another allocation under the American Rescue Plan Act for $1 billion for the same purpose.
Through the statewide Texas Rent Relief Program, eligible landlords and tenants can apply online or over the phone for assistance with past due, current and expected rent and utility costs.
The Texas Rent Relief Program is the first in Texas, and also one of the first of such programs launched in the nation.
Applicants can apply and review full eligibility details at TexasRentRelief.com or by calling 1-833-989-7368.
All applicants should provide the best email address and phone number and keep an eye out for communication from program staff and case managers, in case additional documentation or updates are needed.
Also, they are asked to check their spam or junk mail folders and to frequently check their voicemail for any calls from the program.
Tenants can provide eviction information within their application, which will put the application in the priority group. If the landlord files for eviction after the application is submitted, the tenant can call 1-833-989-7368 to provide their court docket number, precinct number and county of the court information so their application can be prioritized.
Once the Texas Rent Relief Program begins processing an application for eligibility, the most significant delay is receiving documentation necessary to approve funding.
Households must have incomes at or below 80% of the Area Median Income and meet other criteria to qualify for assistance.
The Texas Rent Relief Program can help renters with costs starting as far back as March 13, 2020 with:
• past due, current and up to two months of expected rent costs and
• past due, current and up to two months of expected utility and home energy expenses.
After the initial three months of forward assistance, recipients can apply for three additional months of assistance if funds are still available.
This information was contributed by Kristina Tirloni, media contact with Texas Rent Relief.