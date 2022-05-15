Editor:
Thank you, Goliad, for a successful 2022 Goliad County Chamber of Commerce Banquet! We would like to thank all our Corporate Table Sponsors: American Bank, Aztec Ford, Barnhart Q5 Ranch/Goliad Farms, Robert Bone for PCT 4 Commissioner, Edward Jones, Goliad Farm Bureau/Abrameit Law, Goliad National Bank, Grace Funeral Home, San Antonio River Authority, Wanda’s Restaurant/L Liquor, The Soul Emporium, Buddy Young Insurance, Rossnell LLC, RE/MAX Land and Homes, NTEX Construction, Goliad ISD, Goliad Dental Care, Conoco Phillips, Sahara Medical Consulting , Goliad Historic Commission, Coastal Bend Crime Stoppers, Zaragoza Society, Goliad Family Practice, City of Goliad, Goliad Title Services, Alzheimer’s Association and Mayra Flores for Congress.
We would also like to thank our special donors: Wexford Ranches and The Best Little Gun Shop in Texas and all the individuals and businesses that helped make our auctions a success! We could not do it without all of you!
Special thanks to Ashford Taylor for doing a fantastic job as emcee, Josh Garcia as auctioneer, Wyatt McDonald for the wonderful music, S&J Catering for the great meal and Dwell for the delicious thumbprint cookies.
Congratulations to all our award winners from that night! Finally, thanks to everyone that contributed to the scholarship fund, because of your generous donations we were able to give $3,800 in scholarships this year.
Cristy Billo
Executive Director