Hello and meow, Fantastic Frio Fans from all across the Fruited Plain and welcome to the latest installment of From Frio and, a really big MEOW to you boys and girls, ladies and gentlemen as this is an exciting time for y’all and the entire solar system! (I have no idea what a solar system is, but I overheard Nina mention it so I felt obligated to include it here.)
After spending a significant amount of time perfecting a new dance move, I am now ready to first share it with you, then I am going to share it with the world. As is the beginning of many incredible things this awesome dance move started as an unintended consequence, and here is how. The floor here is really slick, and I love to run across it and slide as I chase a ball or a mouse that I just batted with my paws. This activity, along with other kitty activities, often wears me out so I pick a spot on the floor and I FLOP!
One day after flopping, I had the brilliant idea to create a dance move and call it The Frio FLOP! The Frio FLOP is executed by simply relaxing every muscle in your body and flopping down. Sooooooooo much fun!
This is so darn easy. All you have to do to blow your dance partner away is incorporate this incredible move into your regular dance moves. It works well with almost any style of dancing. To execute while dancing, just pick a time, warn your dance partner, make sure there is plenty of room and Frio FLOP!
To top this off I have written the lyrics to the new (soon to be massive hit) “The Frio FLOP”
(Inviting all local musicians to put these Mensa inspired lyrics to snappy music)
It’s not a Flip FLOP
It’s not a Bee Bop
It’s not a Hip Hop
It’s the Frio FLOP
Are y’all ready to rock
Everybody do The Frio FLOP
Take your kitty food and sop, sop, sop
Wipe your mouth to the Frio FLOP
It’s not a Flip FLOP
It’s not a Bee Bop
It’s not a Hip Hop
It’s the Frio FLOP
Forget about the old slow clock
Tick, Tick, Tock to the Frio FLOP
Pick a new kitty and adopt
Teach them to do the Frio FLOP
It’s not a Flip FLOP
It’s not a Bee Bop
It’s not a Hip Hop
It’s the Frio FLOP
Frio is the cutest cat on the block
Frio sees everybody’s socks
Frio don’t like to go to the Doc
Frio loves to do the Frio FLOP
It’s not a Flip FLOP
It’s not a Bee Bop
It’s not a Hip Hop
It’s the Frio FLOP
I almost forgot to mention that this new and incredible dance move should be practiced over and over again so when you do the Frio FLOP, you will be able to get back up without any assistance.
As always if you are in the neighborhood, please stop in and say hello and if you are really lucky, I’ll show you how I do the Frio FLOP!