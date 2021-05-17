The Laura was a little steamboat that contributed much to the Texas revolution. She was not a warship, but did play a pivotal role in the first naval battle between Mexican forces and Texas in 1835, even before the revolution. That battle was between the American-registered but Texas-owned schooner San Felipe and the Mexican tariff schooner Correo Mexicano in Anahuac Bay, at the mouth of the Brazos River.
The Laura was built in Louisville, Kentucky for use in cotton commerce on the Brazos, purchases by the Texans, Thomas F. McKinney and Samuel M. Williams. This small river steamer arrived at the mouth of the Brazos in June 1835. It was 85 feet long and 16 feet wide. The Correo Mexicano dropped anchor outside Anahuac Bay in July, sent to begin collecting tariffs and intimidate the restless Texas colonist.
Anahuac had been the site of a confrontation on June 30, 1835, when William Barrett Travis had seized the town from the Mexicans. The Correo was captained by an Englishman, Thomas “Mexico” Thompson. Thompson immediately proclaimed martial law in Anahuac and in effect established a blockade of the port, although the deeper draft of the Correo did not allow it to cross the bar into the shallow harbor.
The Correo was armed with two cannons and had a crew of 14 sailors, three officers and ten marines. Thompson began to extort money from the American ships coming into Anahuac and to seize ships for ransom.
An American merchant ship, the Tremont, was boarded and seized on September 1, 1835, within Anahuac Bay. Ashore, Thomas McKinney became so enraged that he invited thirty Texans to get their rifles and join him aboard the Laura. They came alongside the Tremont and drove off the Mexican boarding party with rifle fire. From a distance, the Correo fired three cannon shots at the Laura, but missed with all three.
The Texans secured the Tremont in the harbor and then the Laura steamed to meet a sail on the horizon coming from New Orleans. This sail belonged to the San Felipe, another McKinney and Williams’s ship, carrying Stephen F. Austin returning after his two-year-long imprisonment in Mexico. The Laura towed the San Felipe over the bar and into port. The San Felipe was also armed with two canons.
As dusk was falling, the San Felipe put out in light winds to do battle with the Correo Mexicano. The two ships traded cannon and rifle fire in the gathering darkness with neither scoring a lethal blow, but Thompson was wounded, and a Mexican sloop was abandoned on the beach. When the San Felipe retired to port to take on more shot, gunpowder and men, Thompson decided to retreat.
But the winds were so light that at sunrise he was still within sight of Anahuac. So the little steamer Laura towed the San Felipe out to fight with the becalmed Correo. Facing the canons and riflemen on both Texan ships, Thompson surrendered. A humiliated Thompson and his officers were put in chains and taken aboard the Correo to New Orleans to face charges of piracy against American shipping.
This, of course, caused a big diplomatic uproar between Mexico and the United States. However, Thompson was tried in a New Orleans court, but the jury deadlocked. The incident served to reinforce the hawkish positions on both the Mexican and Texan sides, leading up to the declaration of independence in December 1835.
Another steamboat, the Yellow Stone, also owned by McKinney and Williams for the cotton export trade, had a vital role in the revolution. The Yellow Stone ferried the Texan army across the rain-swollen Brazos River on their way to San Jacinto. After the battle at San Jacinto, the Yellow Stone served as the floating capital of the new Republic of Texas. Houston said that the Laura and the Yellow Stone were true heroes of the Texas revolution.
Herndon Williams is affiliated with the Bayside Historical Society and the Refugio County Historical Commission. He is the author of the book, “Texas Gulf Coast Stories”, published in December 2010 by The History Press. His second book, “Eight Centuries on the Texas Frontier”, was published in May 2013. His third book, “Luju and the Curious Wolf Cub” was published in 2019.