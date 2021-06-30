The Beeville City Council recently reversed course on the idea to not open the city pool and announced that indeed the pool will be opening.
The city council is to be commended, one and all, for this Right Move.
We fully understand the position that was initially taken and appreciate the council taking time and energy to make sound decisions that are financially charged.
After all, the citizens elected these individuals specifically so they would govern, with the money in mind.
However, the money is not always the entire specific scope of why the right decisions are made.
The city pool may or may not prove to be a profit center but it is a great asset to the city and a place that the citizens, who are paying for it, can take pride in and if they chose take a dive.
Now, because the city council did what we know is the right thing, children and adults who desire, have a place with a pool they can enjoy at their leisure.
Beeville is a better city, because the operating of the city pool sends a very clear message that the citizens indeed do come first. And the city council is, when it comes to pools, making the right moves.
Well done!