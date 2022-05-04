Tigerette bats get hot in District 29-3A victories

The Goliad Tigerettes jumped out fast with an eight-run first inning to take a 13-3 District 29-3A softball victory over the George West Lady Longhorns on April 18 in George West.
The Tigerettes had six hits in the first inning. Jayden Moore and Mady Kramer drew back-to-back, one-out walks and Morgan Young singled to load the bases.
After Moore stole home, Jesielah McGilbra followed with a single to score Kramer.
Tiffany Danish loaded the bases again with a single before Kieyah Garcia’s double brought home Young and McGilbra.
Ryleigh Glass kept the scoring going with a two-run double and Moore drove home Glass with a double. Halle Sumpter, who drew a walk earlier, stole home for the Tigerettes’ final run of the inning.
Moore had an RBI triple in the fifth and later stole home to put Goliad up 11-1.
The Tigerettes added two more runs in the sixth on an RBI double by Addysen Brock and fielder’s choice groundout by Sumpter.
Every Goliad player had a hit in the game.
Garcia was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI, while Brock went 3 for 4 with one run scored and an RBI.
Sumpter, Moore, McGilbra and Danish each had two hits.
Moore struck out seven and scattered five hits to get the win on the mound.
Goliad 8, Taft 4
Goliad had 17 hits and held off the Taft Lady Greyhounds for an 8-4 District 29-3A win on April 14 in Goliad.
The Tigerettes responded to Taft’s two-run first inning with a pair of runs of their own in the bottom of the frame.
Halle Sumpter walked and was driven home by a triple off the bat of Jayden Moore. Mady Kramer then followed with a double to score Moore and tie the game at 2-2.
Goliad added two more runs in the second as Kieyah Garcia stole home and Addysen Brock scored on a groundout off the bat of Sumpter.
The Tigerettes expanded their lead to 6-2 with two more runs in the third. Tiffany Danish and Garcia lashed two-out singles before Ryleigh Glass scored Danish with a basehit. Garcia then stole home to make it 6-2.
Moore and Kramer each stole home in the sixth for the Tigerettes’ final two runs.
Moore went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI. Kramer was 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Brock went 3 for 3 with a run scored.
Jesielah McGilbra, Danish and Garcia each had two hits.
Moore went the distance, striking out seven and allowing eight hits to get the win.
