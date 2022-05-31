Tigerettes finish in 12th place at 3A state golf tournament

Goliad Tigerette team members (from left) Abby Yanta, Riley Bohl, Delaney Huber, Kailyn Wendel and Alyssa Rawlins pose with coach Jason Soliz at the Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin after they competed in the Class 3A state tournament on May 16 and 17. (Contributed photo)

The Goliad Tigerettes finished 12th at the Class 3A state golf tournament on May 16 and 17 at Jimmy Clay Golf Course in Austin.

The Tigerettes shot a 448 on May 16 and a 444 on May 17 for an 892 total.

Abby Yanta led Goliad with a 90 in the first round and a 93 in the second round for a 183, which placed her 29th in the individual standings.

Other Tigerette scores were from Riley Bohl (117-111–228), Kailyn Wendel (120-118–238), Alyssa Rawlins (121-122–243) and Delaney Huber (129-130–259).

Wall won the team title with a 631. Odessa Compass Academy was second with a 709 and Gunter took third with a 720.

Wall’s Shay West won the individual gold medal with a 71-76–147.

•cslavik@mysoutex.com•

