The Orange Grove Lady Bulldogs rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 6-5 District 29-3A softball win over the Goliad Tigerettes on April 11 in Orange Grove.
Goliad broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth.
Morgan Young started the inning with a single to center field. After Jesielah McGilbra was hit by a pitch, Addysen Brock loaded the bases with an infield single.
Tiffany Danish then drew a walk to score pinch-runner Stormie Gutierrez. One out later, Halle Sumpter and Kieyah Garcia drew back-to-back bases-loaded walks to give the Tigerettes a 5-2 lead.
Goliad scored in the first inning when Jayden Moore sent Mady Kramer home with an RBI single to left field.
After Orange Grove tied the game at 1-1, the Tigerettes’ Brock drew a bases-loaded walk to score Moore and out Goliad back up 2-1.
The Tigerettes had 10 hits. Young went 3 for 4 and Moore was 2 for 4 with an RBI and run scored.
Moore took the loss on the mound after giving up seven hits and striking out four.
Aransas Pass 10, Goliad 7
The Aransas Pass Lady Panthers erupted for seven runs in the top of the seventh inning and held off a Goliad rally to beat the Tigerettes 10-7 in a District 29-3A contest on April 8 in Goliad.
The Lady Panthers erased a 4-3 Goliad lead with their seven-run seventh.
The Tigerettes’ Morgan Young hit a two-out, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to pull Goliad within 10-7.
But Aransas Pass held on for the victory by getting Jesielah McGilbra to ground out to second base.
The Tigerettes scored twice in the first inning to go up 2-0.
Mady Kramer singled with two outs and scored on Jayden Moore’s double. Young drove Moore home with a single for the second run.
Goliad added two more runs in the bottom of the third to take a 4-1 lead.
Kramer opened the inning with a single and scored on a triple by Moore, who later scored on a steal of home plate.
Eight Goliad players had a hit in the game. Moore was 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI. Young went 2 for 4 with one run scored and four RBI. Kramer scored two runs and was 2 for 4.
Moore surrendered 13 Aransas Pass hits and struck out five in taking the loss.
