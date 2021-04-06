Tigerettes take team districts

The Goliad Tigerettes golf squad was dominant at the Victoria Riverside Municipal Golf Course on March 29, bringing home a district title for the program.
The five Tigerettes shot a combined 443, blowing past the field including a 43-stroke advantage over second-place Mathis.
Taking the lead for the Tigerettes were Madelyn Reitz and Abby Yanta, who finished first and second in the tournament respectively. Reitz’s 94 score beat out teammate Yanta for the individual prize by one stroke. Other scorers for the team were Riley Bohl (129), Jensen Salge (125) and Gracey Hoefling (132).
As a result of their efforts in Victoria, the team will now be moving onto the regional tournament between April 19-22, held at Scott Schreiner Municipal Course in Kerrville.
Also heading to Kerrville will be the Tigers’ Kyle Gaskamp, who earned the trip by winning the individual field at the district event. Gaskamp’s score of 91 outlasted the field, beating out Odem’s Eddie Sanchez by four strokes.
The Tigers as a whole finished fifth in the district tournament, scoring a combined 496.
