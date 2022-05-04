Tigerettes win ninth straight area title

The Goliad Tigerettes compiled 178 points to capture their ninth straight area track and field meet title on April 19 in Goliad.
The Tigerettes won all three relay events. Goliad’s Kyla Hill and Addison Zamzow each won four gold medals.
The top four finishers in each event qualified for the Region IV-3A meet April 29-30 in Seguin.
Hill won the 100 hurdles in 14.96 seconds, the 300 hurdles in 44.17, the triple jump with a mark of 37 feet, 11 1/4 inches and combined with Zamzow, Ashley Wood and Hannah Perez to win the 1,600 relay in 4:11.73.
Zamzow teamed with Perez, Samantha Royster and Mylee Howard to win the 400 relay in 51.54.
The same four combined to take first place in the 800 relay with a time of 1:50.16. Zamzow also won the long jump with a leap of 17-10. Hill was second with a mark of 17-10.
Goliad’s Tarynn Ackley cleared 10-6 to win the pole vault.
Wood was second in the triple jump with a leap of 34-5 1/2, third in the 300 hurdles in 48.00 and fourth in the 100 hurdles in 16.43.
The Tigerettes’ Riley Ackley was second in the shot put with a toss of 32-5 1/4. Goliad’s Kaysa Wunsch took third in the discus with a throw of 90-3 and teammate Morgan Young was fifth with a mark of 79-9 1/2.
Goliad’s Ashtyn Franke placed third in the 3,200 run in 12:51.56 and teammate Audrey Winstead was fourth in 13:09.21.
Franke also took third in the 1,600 run in 5:55.25. Winstead was sixth in the 800 run in 2:44.24.
The Tigerettes’ Abby Yanta cleared 4-8 to take fourth in the high jump.
Goliad’s Addysen Brock was fourth in the pole vault with a height of 7-6.
Howard placed sixth in the 200 dash in 28.81.
The Tigers finished third in the team standings. Bishop won the team title with 136 points and Taft was second with 92.
Goliad’s Reese Ruhnke won the 300 hurdles in 39.21 and joined Jack Smith, Joseph Council and Jon Reyes in winning the 1,600 relay in 3:33.38.
The Tigers took the top two spots in the long jump with Aden Barrientez winning with a leap of 21-8 1/4 and Layden Lara following with a 21-1 1/2.
Lara was also second in the triple jump with a mark of 42-1 3/4.
Goliad’s Braylon Perry was second in the discus with a throw of 122-0 1/2.
Reyes took fourth place in the pole vault by clearing 9-6.
Council was fourth in the 110 hurdles in 16.42 and Lara was fifth in 16.43.
Council also placed sixth in the 300 hurdles in 43.43.
