Tigers beat Port Aransas in warm-up game

The Goliad Tigers erupted for nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 14-6 win on May 2 over the Port Aransas Marlins in a warm-up game before their Class 3A bi-district playoff series against the Bishop Badgers.
The victory was also Goliad coach Anthony Quintanilla’s 100th of his career.
Kolton Duvall was 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Colby Rosenquest went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI.
Aden Barrientez was 2 for 3 with an RBI and one run scored.
Five Goliad pitchers combined to hold the Marlins to five hits and strike out 10 batters.
