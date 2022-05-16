Tigers beat Port Aransas in warm-up game

Goliad baseball coach Anthony Quintanilla, shown in center behind the banner, celebrated his 100th career coaching victory on May 2 after the Tigers’ win over the Port Aransas Marlins. (Contributed photo)

The Goliad Tigers erupted for nine runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 14-6 win on May 2 over the Port Aransas Marlins in a warm-up game before their Class 3A bi-district playoff series against the Bishop Badgers.

The victory was also Goliad coach Anthony Quintanilla’s 100th of his career.

Kolton Duvall was 3 for 3 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored. Colby Rosenquest went 3 for 4 with three runs scored and one RBI.

Aden Barrientez was 2 for 3 with an RBI and one run scored.

Five Goliad pitchers combined to hold the Marlins to five hits and strike out 10 batters.

