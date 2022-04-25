The Orange Grove Bulldogs scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning in taking a 4-3 District 29-3A baseball victory over the Goliad Tigers on April 11 in Orange Grove.
Goliad, which fell to 10-8-2 overall and 5-5 in district play, came back from a 3-1 deficit in the top of the sixth inning with a pair of runs to tie the game at 3-3.
Kolton Duval and Aramis Garza drew back-to-back walks to begin the inning. Andrew Alonzo singled to score pinch-runner Ty Marek and Garza later scored on a steal of home plate.
Alonzo was 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead the Tigers’ six-hit attack.
Goliad’s Phin Wallek allowed nine hits and struck out four. Reliever Donny Garcia was tagged with the loss.
Goliad 12,
Aransas Pass 11
Colby Rosenquest’s single up the middle that scored Jesse Martinez in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the Goliad Tigers a 12-11 District 29-3A win over the Aransas Pass Panthers on April 8 in Goliad.
The Tigers had nine hits and took advantage of eight Aransas Pass errors.
Goliad had to overcome an early 4-0 Panther lead.
The Tigers cut the deficit to 4-2 in the second inning with RBI singles by Andrew Alonzo and Barrett Garcia.
After Aransas Pass scored a solo run in the fifth to widen its lead to 5-2, the Tigers tied the game at 5-5 with three runs in the bottom of the frame.
Donny Garcia began the inning with a single, stole second base and scored after two consecutive passed balls.
Rosenquest singled and scored on a Kolton Duval double. With two outs, Jacob Guerrero’s line-drive single to center field scored pinch-runner Dasen Tinney-Anderson with the game-tying run.
Goliad’s lead was short-lived as the Panthers crossed the plate five times in the sixth to go up 10-5.
But the Tigers loaded the bases with no outs after three straight walks. Aden Barrientez scored on a Panther error on a grounder hit by Martinez.
Another error on a ground ball allowed Donny Garcia and Martinez to score and pull Goliad within 10-9.
Duval and Garza later scored on passed balls to give the Tigers an 11-10 lead.
Donny Garcia went 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Rosenquest was 2 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI.
Duval was the winning pitcher after coming in relief in the seventh inning.
