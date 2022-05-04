T
he Goliad Tigers used a four-run sixth inning to rally for a 5-3 District 29-3A baseball victory over the George West Longhorns on April 18 in George West.
The Tigers loaded the bases with one out in the sixth. Donny Garcia responded with an RBI single that tied the score at 2-2.
Jesse Martinez and Colby Rosenquest followed with consecutive run-scoring singles to give Goliad a 4-2 lead.
The Tigers added one more run when Kolton Duval’s grounder was misplayed and allowed Martine to score.
George West pulled within 5-3 with a solo run in the seventh. Rosenquest came on in relief with two runners on base and struck out the first two batters he faced.
Rosenquest recorded the save by retiring a Longhorn on a groundout to end the game.
Garcia was 3 for 4 and Phin Wallek went 2 for 4.
Wallek got the victory after scattering five hits and striking out seven over six innings.
Taft 13, Goliad 3
Nine errors proved costly for the Goliad Tigers in a 13-3 District 29-3A loss to the Taft Greyhounds on April 14 in Goliad.
Goliad played even with the Greyhounds early as Kolton Duval’s RBI single put the Tigers up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning.
Taft scored twice in the top of the third, but the Tigers tied it at 2-2 in the bottom of the frame after capitalising on two stolen bases by Aden Barrientez and a Greyhound error.
Taft took advantage of three Tiger errors to score five times with two outs in the fourth.
The Greyhounds put the game away in the seventh with six runs.
Barrett Garcia went 2 for 3 with one RBI to lead the Goliad bats.
