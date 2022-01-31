The Goliad Tigers split a pair of District 29-3A basketball games to run their league record to 5-2.
On Jan. 18, the Tigers lost a hard-fought contest to the Odem Owls, 48-44, in Odem.
Devonte Perry led Goliad with 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Colby Rosenquest had eight points and one 3-pointer.
The Tigers (15-10) rolled past the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats 52-29 on Jan. 14 in Skidmore.
Skidmore-Tynan hung close to the Tigers after one quarter, but Goliad outscored the Bobcats 17-6 in the second quarter to take a 27-13 lead into halftime.
Perry led Goliad with 17 points and teammate Layden Lara added 12.
The Tigers had six 3-pointers in the game. Rosenquest and Seth Amaro each had two, while Braylon Perry and J.R. Reyes each had one.