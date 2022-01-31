The Goliad Tigers captured the team title at the Goliad Iron Tiger II Powerlifting Meet on Jan. 14 with 40 points.
Goliad’s J.T. Edison won the 132-pound weight class with a total of 860 pounds. Edison had a lift of 330 in the squat, 205 in the bench press, and 325 in the deadlift.
In the 148-pound weight class, Goliad’s Adrian Valdez had a lift of 425 in the squat, 260 in the bench press, and 445 in the deadlift to win with a total of 1,130.
Goliad’s Trevian Mcgilbra won the 165-pound weight class with a total of 940 after a 340 squat, 225 bench press, and 375 deadlift. Alexis Barrera was second with a 355 squat, 175 bench press, and 360 deadlift for a 890 total.
In the 181-pound weight class, Goliad’s Trevor Bennett won first place with a 465 squat, 235 bench press, and 405 deadlift for a 1,105 total.
Goliad’s Rian Herrera had a set of 470 in the squat, 220 in the bench press, and 390 in the deadlift to take second with a 1,080 total.
Goliad’s Jo Jo Martinez was fourth in the 148-pound weight class with a total of 750.