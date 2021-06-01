Tigers take on the future

For one night, Goliad High School did away with the “best of times, worst of times” phrase, sending off the 2021 graduating class with nothing but joy.
The 2021 Tigers came together one final time May 21 to receive their high school diplomas, sending 84 seniors into their respective futures. The event was moved indoors to the Goliad Events Center due to potential weather conflicts, but the attitude remained sunny throughout.
The night began with a processional, followed by opening remarks and a benediction by 2021 graduate Kaleb Luna. After a playing of the national anthem by the GHS band, 2021 salutatorian Brynna Billo took to the stage for a special welcome address.
“I know every class says they’ll go down in history, but we certainly will,” Billo said. “We are so grateful to everyone that could be here tonight to celebrate this milestone with us as a community.”
Billo joked that the class survived the “horror movie” sort of conditions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that her class “sometimes even thrived” through the hardship.
“Even before this year, we knew that life is neither easy nor fair. Life will test us and send obstacles our way that we don’t think we can overcome. Yet, we have already shown that we can surmount some very large obstacles. Hopefully, everything else will seem easy for us after this year.”
Billo’s address was followed by a dedication to parents and family members, set to Kenny Chesney’s “Don’t Blink.”
Before diplomas were distributed to the class, two more speakers were heard from. First, Goliad County Sheriff Roy Boyd saluted the 2021 class, followed by the farewell address by valedictorian Madelyn Reitz.
Reitz noted she didn’t quite know what do to with her allotted time, but “realized that (she) should just speak about the good times that (the class has) gone through together and not get wrapped up in giving life lessons to my friends.”
Like Billo before her, she also credited the class’ collective courage throughout trying times.
“We have all bonded through Hurricane Harvey, a global pandemic, and even a freeze that shut down the state of Texas. And somehow, between all of those events, we even surprisingly found time to actually go to school.”
The 2021 class more than just showed up, showing off their academic prowess throughout high school. Reitz and Billo both graduated summa cum laude, while the trio of Karleigh Hill, TriciaJo Anklam and Jensen Salge graduated with magna cum laude status.
Achieving graduation with cum laude status for the class were Daniela Sierra, Mollee Henicke, Emilee Whitehead, Lauren Bond and Claire Gonzalez. GHS grads that were inducted into the National Honor Society were Anklam, Lori Arriazola, Tristan Bennett, Billo, Bond, Gonzalez, Henicke, Hill, Gracey Hoefling, Rebecca Johnson, Mateo Martinez, Truman Miller, Ian Norwood, Reitz, Kelli Ressmann, Salge, Cynthia Schubert, Sierra, Sydney Summerville, Whitehead and Cutler Zamzow.
Reitz’s remarks ended with encouragement to those going off to college, technical school, work or military.
“We all have futures in this world to fulfill,” she said. “As a class ... we are all here tonight because of the goals and dreams that have pushed us to do more and be better. We have all learned so much from one another and have the necessary tools in order to help navigate the waters of adversity.
