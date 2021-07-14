Tomatoes, not just for blts

I was a bit hesitant on whether or not to even put this recipe in the paper. I, and two other people who were taste testers, think it is a good cake, but it fell a little bit in the center so it looks ugly. This was one of those experiments where I just started mixing everything together hoping it would work.
I saw a recipe in a magazine in the doctor’s office for a tomato cake and, since we still have an abundance of tomatoes, I thought making something sweet with them would be interesting. I didn’t have time to copy the recipe or even stick the magazine in my purse before I was called in, so I tried to remember what all went into it. Well, with my short-term memory problems, I wasn’t too sure about the ingredients.
I wish I knew more about the science of cake making. All I can say is that I can’t keep out of the pan and get a small bite every time I walk by the kitchen. I like that it is not heavy with spices and Bil likes that he can’t taste the tomatoes.
The texture of the cake is like those yummy gingerbread muffins one gets at Jason’s Deli. I love those things.
The cake is a little damp on top and has chewy edges. It is sweet enough without needing icing. Extra good with whipped cream or a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Really good with a cup of coffee.
Ugly Tomato Cake
• 2 sticks butter, softened
• 2 cups sugar
• 2 tsp. pumpkin pie spice
• 1/2 tsp. ground cardamom
• 1 tsp. vanilla extract
• 3 extra-large eggs
• 2 cups flour
• 1/2 tsp. salt
• 2 tsp. baking soda
• 1 cup chopped tomatoes (2 large) with juice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9x13 inch pan with Baker’s Joy or grease and flour the pan.
Beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add in the spices and vanilla extract.
Add in the eggs one at a time. Add in the flour, salt, and baking soda.
Cut tomatoes into chunks and pulse in a food processor until the size you would see in some salsa. Spoon out 1 cup including juice and add to the batter. When mixed, spread out into the prepared pan. Bake about 35-40 minutes or until the edges are nice and brown and the center springs back when touched. Don’t be surprised if it sinks in the middle as it cools.