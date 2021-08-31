Touring pros cash in as PBR rides through Goliad

With $11,000 on the line, Professional Bull Riders (PBR) brought the Touring Pro division to the Goliad fairgrounds Aug. 14. The event was sponsored by the Goliad County Go Texan organization.
Taking home a total of $3,894.21 was victorious Jorge Valdiviezo, who relied on consistent bull rides throughout the evening to secure a win. His first round score of 83 was topped by a second round score of 85. Valdiviezo also picked up 15 total points in the Touring Pro standings for his efforts.
Valdiviezo, representing Mexico on the tour, has moved up to a tie for 29th in the PBR Touring Pro standings. He has earned a total of $4,573.56 in 2021.
Finding themselves in the mix with Valdiviezo were Lane Nobles, Leonardo Lima and Trent Nugent. Nobles had the strongest score of the first round, a 90.5, earning himself $2,667.09 and eight tour points for the second-place finish. Lima earned seven points for third-place, taking home $1,815.63. Lima earned four points and $1,640.32 for a fourth-place effort.
Also riding in Goliad were PBR Touring Pro division competitors Rubens Barbosa, Bryan Titman, Daniel Keeping, Trace Brown, Ouncie Mitchell, Winston Lopez, Juan Alonzo, Boogie Marques, Matteo Nunez, Dantey Eldridge, Cimarron Rucker, Trey Embry and Landon Castillo.
The Goliad event also featured rounds of mutton busting for children, as well as a full bar and food trucks abound for hungry and thirsty fans at the fairgrounds.
