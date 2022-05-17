Truck destroyed by fire at U.S. Highway 59 weigh station

A Landstar System 18-wheeler caught fire at approximately 1:22 p.m. on May 6 at the U.S. Highway 59 weigh station near Fannin.
According to Goliad County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Sterling Hubenak, the driver opened the hood of the vehicle and flames burst from the engine.
The GCSO notified the National Response Center and Environmental Protection Agency after it was determined the truck was reported to be transporting toxic and explosive material in the trailer.
Volunteer fire departments from Goliad, Schroeder, Ander-Weser, Fannin and Weesatche responded to the fire. No injuries were reported.